Former OSU Football Players Indicted For Rape & Kidnapping

Two former Ohio State University football players are facing serious charges.

On Friday Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both indicted on two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping. Both are also facing the maximum sentencing of 33 years in prison and register as sex offenders.

According to court papers, the victim said she was having consensual sex with Riep and then decided she didn’t want to continue anymore while in the act. Wint walked into the room and Riep asked the victim if he can join. Wint approached the woman, grabbed her by the neck and started forcing himself on her. She added that Riep held her down while Wint forced oral sex on her.

Afterward, the victim says both men forced her to say it was consensual on video. Then she was forced to take a shower and Riep drove her back home.

Both Riep and Wint plead not guilty on Feb. 11 and are due back in court March 6.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Chantal Posted 7 hours ago

