The party kicks off on the Unsung R&B Cruise with

TEDDY’S JAM featuring TEDDY RILEY, BLACKSTREET and WRECKX-N-EFFECT

“My Prerogative”….”Remember the Time”….”Rump Shaker”… “No Diggity”…

With all of the hits Teddy Riley has written and produced,

be prepared to party to this show all night!

Written By: Weso Posted February 25, 2020

