Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard accused of selling her votes

Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard is facing federal charges for allegedly selling her votes.

She was arrested by the FBI Tuesday at Starbucks according to Local 12’s Twitter post.

She faces charges of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.

She appeared in federal court at 1 p.m. today.

Dennard had to hand over her passport but didn’t have to post a bond. She will have to notify the court if she makes any purchases over $1,000.

A “concerned citizen” tipped off the FBI and has been working with them through the investigation.

During the investigation, the citizen gave Dennard $15,000 in exchange for upcoming votes.

Dennard, who serves as the President of Pro Tem Council for Cincinnati City Council, first received $10,000 and deposited it in her account the same day. She then asked for another $5,000 in advance, reported by Local 12.

The day she received the second payment, she booked two plane tickets to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and returning tickets a few days later. She spent a total of $4,000 on the trip.

She has served on City Council since November 2017.

Written By: Raven Nevar

