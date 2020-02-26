Ryan “Pay” Day! Buckeyes Head Coach Gets Extension Through 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a ton of success this past season on the football field and they want to make sure they do everything in their power to keep the general in command in place.

Head coach Ryan Day received a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Columbus through the 2026 football season.

A committee of the board is expected to approve the contract extension Wednesday with a vote on the full board agenda on Thursday, according to the university.

“Ryan Day’s management of this football program, from mentoring and leading our student-athletes in their academic pursuits and off-field endeavors to coaching them on the playing field, has been exceptional,” Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith said. “I am appreciative of his work. And I want to thank President Michael V. Drake for his leadership and the Board of Trustees for its work with this extension.”

According to the university and reports, Day will make $5.375 million this year and $6 million beginning in 2020.

In 2021 season Day, who led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season in his first season as head coach, will make $6.5 million and his total compensation for the 2022 season will be $7.6 million.

Ohio State went 9-0 in the Big Ten Conference and Day became the first Ohio State coach in 40 years – since 1979 – to be named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year with the media voters honoring him with their Dave McClain coach of the year award.

Ohio State defeated No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game to become the first team in Big Ten history to win three consecutive outright Big Ten championships.

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 10 hours ago

