Columbus Police Seize Drugs and Thousands of Dollars in Northeast Columbus

The problem with being a drug deal is soon than later your going to get caught or thrown in jail I know this for a fact because I used to be one and I grew up around nothing but dealers. And I’m not talking about weed, with so many states legalizing marijuana selling weed is really a waste of the cops time unless it’s some major weight. Nowadays dealers are pushing much harder drugs and taking a bigger risk to make that bag, most of the dealers on the streets right now are dealing with cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. These are the drugs that were found in a house off of 5th ave yesterday, the cops seized 3 pounds of meth, 30 grams of fentanyl and 3 1/2 grams of cocaine. Full Story Click Here  

Columbus Police Seize Drugs and Thousands of Dollars in Northeast Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

