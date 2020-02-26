Columbus Police Seize Drugs and Thousands of Dollars in Northeast Columbus

The problem with being a drug deal is soon than later your going to get caught or thrown in jail I know this for a fact because I used to be one and I grew up around nothing but dealers. And I’m not talking about weed, with so many states legalizing marijuana selling weed is really a waste of the cops time unless it’s some major weight. Nowadays dealers are pushing much harder drugs and taking a bigger risk to make that bag, most of the dealers on the streets right now are dealing with cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. These are the drugs that were found in a house off of 5th ave yesterday, the cops seized 3 pounds of meth, 30 grams of fentanyl and 3 1/2 grams of cocaine. Full Story Click Here Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs 3 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs 1. Chris Brown Source: 1 of 3 Source: 1 of 3 2. Columbus Short Source: 2 of 3 Source: 2 of 3 3. Lindsay Lohan Source: 3 of 3 Source: 3 of 3 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

