Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Shayla talks about Howard University gave her energy and vibe like no other.

Notable Howard University Alumni:

Senator Kamala Harris

Thurgood Marshall

Roxie Roker

Laz Alonso

Marjorie Lee Browne

I Love My HBCU: “Howard Chose Me” was originally published on woldcnews.com

Written By: Victoria Posted 6 hours ago

