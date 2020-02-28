The Proud Family Returns To Disney

Kyla Pratt has confirmed that the return of the Proud Family will be soon to Disney. It has been 18 years since the show aired on the Disney network and fans are estactic to have one of their favorite cartoons that can relate to return to their TV screen.
Disney+ has greenlit “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is currently in production at Disney Television Animation.
“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”
Are you excited to see the Proud Family?
