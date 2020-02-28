This could only happen in a house in the suburbs because in the hood dogs ain’t allowed to be in the house that long lol. But I can say that this is why they say a dog is a man’s best friend because there is no way that one of his friends would’ve sat in that corner with him for the duration of his time out. Most friends would’ve been standing there making fun of him probably making him cry, I know my family would’ve, hold up to be honest if they did make fun of the person standing in the corner they would’ve either gotten a whoppin or been in the other corner in the room. Leave it to the burbs to make standing in the corner go viral Full Story Click Here

Ohio Boy Goes Viral After Dog Joins Him In Time Out was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 11 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: