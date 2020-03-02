That team up north should be used to getting a beat down by Thee Ohio State University in football we haven’t lost a game to that team up north since the ’60s lol actually they haven’t won since 2011. In basketball, we go back and forth when it comes to that team up north but it’s way more satisfying when we beat that team up north and they’re ranked higher than our Buckeye’s. Yesterday’s game (which I went to) was a nail bitter until 5 minutes were left in the game and then our Buckeye’s went on an 11-0 run and took the lead and kept the lead and then putting the game away with a monster dunk by Luther Muhammad the Buck’s ended up winning 77-63

As Usual Our Buckeye’s Destroy That Team Up North 77-63 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 4 hours ago

