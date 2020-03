According to the Columbus Fire Department and NBc4, there was a structure fire on South Ohio Avenue.

There were seven occupants including one person in a wheelchair and all were rescued from the main floor according to officials.

Firefighters say the house had no working smoke alarms and there’s smoke damage to their belongings.

Seven Saved From South Side House Fire was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted February 29, 2020

