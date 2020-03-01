Steyer, who poured millions into his campaign, finished far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in South Carolina’s primary.
During his speech, Steyer said that running for president and meeting Americans across the country has been the highlight of his life. “I love you,” he said thanking the crowd.
He said any of his former rivals would be much better than President Trump, calling him and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, “disasters.”
Tom Steyer ends Democratic Presidential Campaign was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
