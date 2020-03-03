Tamaya Dennard’s stolen car found crashed into a Walnut Hills home

Following Tamaya Dennard’s resignation yesterday, the former City Council member woke up to some alarming news.

Former Cincinnati City Council member Tamaya Dennard reported her 2015 black Lexus stolen last month. Tuesday morning, the car was found crashed into a Walnut Hills home.

The incident was reported at 1:30 am on Tuesday morning on East McMillian Street.

Fox 19 reports that the two suspects were injured in the accident and sent to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

The residents were sleeping in their home at the time of the accident. Gerald Hounchell, his wife and son, were not harmed.

The car was reported stolen by Dennard on February 13th. Reports obtained by Fox 19, the vehicle was taken from a parking garage at the Baldwin Building.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 6 hours ago

