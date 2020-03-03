CLOSE
Kroger puts limits on sensitization, cold and flu product you can buy

Kroger is putting a limit on how many sanitation and cold and flu products you can purchase.

The coronavirus has triggered many people and has stirred up a high demand for these products, such as hand sanitizer, face mask and non-perishable items.

Since Monday, if you go to the Kroger website a statement is ribboned on the top of the screen:

