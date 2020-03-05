Athletes Frustrated With The Arnold Sports Festival

Many feel the decision to have no spectators at this year’s event was last minute.

On Tuesday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explained that his decision to make the Arnold Sports Festival a non-spectator event was tough. Not only will this impact the city’s economy in a negative way but the athletes will have to showcase their talent and compete with nobody but themselves.

Though the decision was based on the coronavirus scares, some athletes that will be competing are frustrated. Though they understand the concerns for the public, it just sucks for them to have no one to cheer them on.

“Bummed, but honestly when it comes down to it, we want to prevent illness. So, if it was the right thing to do, it was the right thing to do,” Yahya Musa says.

Musa also says to make the announcement two days before the event starts was bad timing for many who will have to cancel their flights, hotels and not be refunded.

“It should have been done weeks in advance. Everyone knows the coronavirus has been spreading. It should have been done a long time ago,” he said.

Brooke Sousa of Westerville is one of the strongwomen who will be competing says it should be left up to people to decide if they want to risk attending the event or not.

“I think it should be left up to the individual to decide, not for the city especially if there are no cases here now,” she says.

