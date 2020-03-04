Arnold Sports Festival and Coronavirus

March 5th-8th 2020 will be the days for the Classic Arnold Sports Festival, where athletes from 80 nations come to compete, in a number of shows. This is real big time for Columbus, and also for the athletes who’ve worked all year to compete. Well just yesterday the athletes and families have find out things are changing wit the event since the COVID-19 coronavirus.

There will be no spectators allowed at this event, there will not be a trade show. Some families were heartbroken to find out they would not be able to attend the event. especially since a lot of them have traveled here from all over.

The coronavirus has 94,000 cases worldwide, with 80 cases in the U.S. along with 9 deaths.

Governor mike DeWine and Mayor Andrew Ginther want to do their best to protect to people of Columbus, and control any time of outbreak that may happen in the city.

Courtesy of 10TV

