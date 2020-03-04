CLOSE
DL Hughley
Jazzy Report: Turning Urine Into Alcohol?

A woman started urinating alcohol and was labeled an alcoholic by doctors. But, it turns out she suffers from an extremely rare condition. She was put on a waiting list for a liver transplant after suffering from cirrhosis but was removed when her urine kept testing positive for alcohol. She was later diagnosed with bladder fermentation syndrome which is caused by a yeast accumulation in the intestines after eating sugar.

Jazzy Report: Turning Urine Into Alcohol?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

