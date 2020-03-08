One of the worst fights to try to break up is one where two or more siblings don’t really like each other because when a brother hates his brother or a sister hates her sister the fight could end up deadly. And in this case, it almost went there after 51-year-old James Buchanon decided to pull out a knife and stab his brother in the chest during a fight, and he almost killed his brother who is now at Grant hospital in stable condition. And I bet all of the money in the world that this fight was over some Bull Sh*t! Full Story Click Here

Kane and Able? Man Stabs Brother in Chest in South Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 3 hours ago

