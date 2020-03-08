Walnut Ridge has had one hell of a year 1st they win the city league championship in football and then they turn around and win the city league championship in basketball something that hasn’t been done in the city by any city league high school team since 1971. When the brackets came out for the state tournament Walnut Ridge seen that if they were to win their first game then they would have to take on the #1 team in the state the Gahanna Lions and most if not all gave Ridge no chance at all to win. And that’s why you play the game because this was one for the ages, for most of the game Walnut Ridge trailed the #1 team in the state the Gahanna Lions but they kept it close and put Gahanna into a dog fight and this season they haven’t been in too many dog fights and it showed as Ridge made Gahanna play at a pace they weren’t accustomed to they mad the Lions make uncharacteristic turnovers and they also made Gahanna get into foul trouble and then they did something no one thought they could do they Won!! Full Story Click Here

Walnut Ridge Takes Down #1 Gahanna was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 5 hours ago

