We should be celebrating the power and prestigiousness of women every minute of everyday. I mean, they did give birth to us. We all got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.

But for some reason, we wait for commemorated days like Mother’s Day to honor the special ladies in our lives. Women’s History Month is one of those observed months when we’re supposed to acknowledge all the ways women are great. Women have always been strong and capable of any and everything — but we weren’t always allowed to show and prove it.

We’re afforded a lot of privileges today that even our grandmothers weren’t allowed to do, and that was only 40-50 years ago. Hit the flip to see check out all the things we as millenials get to do that our grandmother’s didn’t have the liberty to.

Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That Our Grandmothers Couldn’t was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted 24 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: