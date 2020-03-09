Two years ago Monarch opened its doors at their club located at 700 North High Street in the Short North but after two recent violent incidents close by, the club has abruptly closed.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
On Sunday, March 8th the club announced via social media that they would be having a farewell party that night before closing their doors permanently. “It’s with sadness that we announce we are no longer continuing our operation at Monarch’s current location. It was a pleasure serving you for the past two years, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future.”
Monarch was recently in the news due to two separate violent incidents, including a stabbing and shooting, outside the club. The club took to social media to share their side of the story saying that both of the incidents happened after the club was closed and that the incidents didn’t stay inside of the club.
No word on if the club will be relocating but we suspect that a new location is planned because of their farewell message.
The Latest:
- RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander Friendship With Your Girlfriends
- Monarch Cocktail Lounge Closes Abruptly After Social Media Announcement
- Everybody Screams For ICE CREAM!! Blizzards offered for $0.80 in honor of Dairy Queen’s 80th birthday
- Kane and Able? Man Stabs Brother in Chest in South Columbus
- Walnut Ridge Takes Down #1 Gahanna
- Beechcroft vs Linden Rd 2
- LeBron James Says He Won’t Play If NBA Goes Fanless Due To Coronavirus
- Five Ohioans Tested For Exposure to Coronavirus
- Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives You All The Sheen You Need!
- It’s Official! Virginia Becomes Fourth State To Ban Hair Discrimination
Monarch Cocktail Lounge Closes Abruptly After Social Media Announcement was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com