Lil Yachty, Drake, DaBaby Oprahs Bank Account

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

This new video starring Lil Boat as Oprah, Drake as himself and DaBaby, is one you have to see. I enjoyed the fact that you have Lil Yachty dressed in a wig, skirt, necklace, and knit sweater. They are apparently mocking the rich talk show host, and how she interviews black men. You have to take 10min out of your time to watch it but I bet you will enjoy.

Drake even mentions how he has embraced the new culture of music, the muffled rap that has taken over the music industry, and what the new generations are listening to.

Take a look below

Hopefully you enjoy and share your thoughts below.

Lil Yachty, Drake, DaBaby Oprahs Bank Account  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

