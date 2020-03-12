2020 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Postponed Due to Coronavirus

It’s official but we can’t say that we are surprised! According to Parade Official Kelly Lawson, The Findlay Market Opening Day parade has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The parade was set to take place on March 26th and would have been the 101st annual parade to kick off The Cincinnati Red’s season opener versus The Saint Louis Cardinals. The decision was made shortly after Cincinnati Mayor Cranley declared the city under a state of emergency for the next two weeks. The state of emergency is set to end on March 25th, if it isn’t extended.

RELATED STORY: Cincinnati Declared a State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

The Red’s are the only team to have a home game season opener each year making the parade a longtime Cincinnati tradition. In 2019 the Cincinnati Fire Department estimated 100,000 along the parade route with another 60,000 people at the block party located at The Great American Ball Park.

This is the first time the parade has ever been postponed or canceled. No official word on the parade’s rescheduled.

Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz 13 photos Launch gallery Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz 1. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 1 of 13 2. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 2 of 13 3. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 3 of 13 4. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 4 of 13 5. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 5 of 13 6. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 6 of 13 7. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 7 of 13 8. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 8 of 13 9. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 9 of 13 10. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 10 of 13 11. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 11 of 13 12. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 12 of 13 13. Cincinnati Red's Opening Day 2019 Source:Raven Fulton 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz Reds Opening Day with 101.1 The Wiz Tropikana and DJ J Dough of The Wiz Crew and Lincoln Ware of Soul 101.5 participate in the 100th Reds Opening Day parade.

The Latest:

2020 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Postponed Due to Coronavirus was originally published on wiznation.com