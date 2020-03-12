Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited Grocery Stores

Chick-Fil-A has stuck to their playbook since day one. They very rarely add any new items or change the menu unless the fans begin going elsewhere for items they can sure add. When they added Mac-n-cheese last year many were so shocked they didn’t believe it until they happened to see it on their in-store visits. Before adding the delicious side the biggest change the chain made was adding a spicy variant of already traditional items to the menu. Change just isn’t something Chick-fil-a is used too, but we can’t blame them it seems to be working for them.
No those aren't shampoo bottles, they're new bottled Chick-fil-A sauces! One catch, these will only be out in Florida as a pilot program. Starting next month, the Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be out exclusively at Target, Walmart, Publix, and Winn-Dixie in Florida. For those of us not in Florida, Walmart has a fantastic knockoff Chick-fil-A sauce! And Walmart's bottle looks better…
