Yes the COVID-19 has affected our lives drastically. This disease that originated all the way on Wuhan China has made kits way to the United States, with no idea who to cure this disease, all China could do was to quarantine those that were infected.
Governor Mike DeWine is doing his best to contain this COVID-19 as Ohio has just confirmed 14 cases of the virus, and suspect more confirmed cases will be determined when results are in.
Ohio school will close for 3 weeks, starting March 17. Leaving parents wondering what will they do about childcare, work, or even their children eating. A waiver was passed to allow schools to still serve Breakfast and Lunch during school closure, courtesy of 10tv.com
That’s one relief parents will not have to worry about. To apply for this service please click here
According to WBNS here are the breakfast and lunch pickup locations:
- Linden-McKinley STEM Academy (1320 Duxberry Ave.)
- South 7-12 (1160 Ann St.)
- Buckeye Middle School (2950 S. Parsons Ave.)
- Independence High School (5175 E. Refugee Road)
- Columbus Africentric Early College (3223 Allegheny Ave.)
- Sherwood Middle School (1400 Shady Lane Road)
- Centennial High School (1441 Bethel Road)
- Columbus Global Academy (4077 Karl Road)
- Mifflin High School (3245 Oak Spring Street)
- Woodward Park Middle School (5151 Karl Road)
- West High School (179 S. Powell Ave.)
- Starling Pre K-8 (145 S. Central Ave.)
- Wedgewood Middle School (3800 Briggs Road)
As updates come in for resources we will let you know
Ohio Schools Breakfast and Lunch Programs Will Still Go On During School Closings was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com