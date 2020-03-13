Columbus Zoo is Closing Indoor Facilities, and Taking Cautionary Measure

With the spread of COVID 19, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced they will be taking precautionary measures and closing indoor facilities.

Rides will also be closed and events will be temporarily cancelled, tours and programs beginning Saturday, March 14 until Monday, April 6.

The zoo said most outdoor animal habitats will remain open and some food and beverage offerings will be available.

Some good news to take from this is that people attending the Zoo will receive half off admission, and those who purchased tickets for upcoming events that have been cancelled will receive a refund.

Courtesy of 10tv.com

