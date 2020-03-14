Cincinnati Public Schools Offering FREE Breakfast and Lunch for Children

Cincinnati Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch for students that are home during this extended break due to the Coronavirus.
According to the school district website, “Meals will be served March 17–April 3 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week with an additional serving day of Tuesday, March 17. All meals will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, children will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals. On Fridays and Tuesday, March 17, children will receive one breakfast meal and one lunch meal. All meals will exceed USDA nutritional requirements.”
The following schools are set up as places where food can be picked up:
