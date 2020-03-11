Naomi Campbell: Walks Through The Airport In Hazmat Suit!!!

Naomi Campbell is not playing with yall when it comes to the Coronavirus stuff… Homegirl walked through the airport with a hazmat suit.

Naomi Campbell‘s airport style is looking a little different amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 49, shared several Instagram photos of herself at the Los Angeles International Airport, in which she could be seen wearing a white hazmat suit, a blue face mask, safety goggles and purple gloves as she caught her flight.

