Last night Gov. Mike DeWine closed all bars and restaurants at 9 pm, and the one thing I heard on social media loud and clear was the concern from waitresses and waiters on how they would make it thru the shutdown. Well big shout out to an anonymous customer who left one of the biggest tips we’ve seen in awhile publicly. Because at Coaches Bar and Grill on Bethel Road right when the doors were closing the wait staff received a great surprise, one kind-hearted person let a tip of $2,500 dollars with instructions to split the tip equally with everyone that worked that shift. Full Story Click Here

Customer Leaves $2,500 Tip For Staff at Columbus Restaurant was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 4 hours ago

