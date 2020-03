Cardi B has been known for voicing her very loud opinion on various subjects ranging from politics, police and stripper poles.

Tuesday she took to social media to remind her fans just how scary the Coronavirus actually is

Safe to say Cardi B is just as shook as the rest of us with this thing!

Cardi B Says Coronavirus Is “No Joke” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted March 11, 2020

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: