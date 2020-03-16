Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It

If you’re anything like me, you may have a very hands-off relationship with your natural hair.

Look: We’re not best friends, but we aren’t enemies either. I always have some sort of protective style in my hair such as box braids, crochet braids or passion twists, but it’s not just because I like the way they look. I opt for protective styles because I haven’t exactly grown to love my natural hair the way I want to just yet. It’s healthy, voluminous and smells pretty good all the time, but I just don’t see it the way that others do. My mother loves my natural hair and want that I wear it all of the time, but I want to be able to feel that way about myself first before I go parading into the world with it.

What better time to try out Taraji P. Henson’s new haircare line, TPH By Taraji, then after taking out my month old box braids that were hanging on by a fraction of a hair on my edges?

When I heard that Taraji had debuted her new haircare line, I was immediately drawn it. Not only is cost-efficient (not one product costs more than $14.99), but it also has great packaging and had a range of products for a gang of different needs.

Launching back in January 2020, Henson said she created this line to cater to her own needs of switching between wigs, weaves and protective styles while on-set for movies and TV.

“So I created this little concoction and it literally came from out of ‘I need relief for my scalp now. I started doing concoctions with my favorite shampoos and mixing,” Henson told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I just made this for me; it wasn’t for the masses until I had friends try it on vacation one time, because they were complaining about their scalp.

Now full disclosure, the night before I used her products, I used OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Shampoo and Conditioner mixed with a bit of Maui Moisture’s Coconut Milk Shampoo. I washed my hair and let my hair air-dry with the remaining Shea Moisture Jamaican Castor Oil Leave-In Conditioner to dry overnight. As someone who has 4B hair, and this is the first time my hair has ever been this texture, my hair soaks up moisture like a plant does water. It dries so quickly and I consistently have to keep it oiled, greased and moisturized throughout the day or else it’ll be brittle, dry and prone to breakage.

So with all that in mind I picked up the Hustle & Co Co-Wash ($9.99) and the corresponding Rich Or Die leave-in detangling conditioner ($9.99) to try out on my hair the following morning. “Let’s see how this goes,” I said to myself in excitement and apprehension.

The following day, I prepped my hair by combing it from the ends to the roots and hopping straight into the shower. I initially put in a generous amount of the co-wash into my hair and was pleased by the natural smells of the oils and ingredients. It smelled like lavender, but not really—just imagine a lavender tea with some herbs and everything natural calming smelling in the Whole Foods organic soap section.

The product was light enough to feel like it could be water-based but thick enough for it to have some body to it. As I lathered it into my scalp, I noticed that my curls began to formulate, but very loosely and I was so happy.

A light lather appeared, but it wasn’t overwhelming to the point where it was dripping into my eyes – which was a great thing compared to other “natural” hair care products I’ve previously tried. After just one pump of the co-wash, I left the shower t-shirt dry my hair and sprayed a few spritzes of the leave-in into my scalp. I like that the leave-in conditioner was a spray as opposed to a jar because it helps with product control.

As a test, I detangled my hair with my fingers rather than a comb – and let me tell you, it was wonderful. You don’t need too much of the leave-in to make it effective, which is great because the bottle is only so big. After just a few combs to the scalp, my hair was detangled enough to throw into a mini frohawk as it air-dried throughout the day. By the time I traveled from Brooklyn into Newark, New Jersey, my hair was dry, as soft as a cloud, and easy to run my fingers through.

After having my boyfriend play in my hair, throwing it under a satin bonnet, and sleeping on an air mattress into the following morning, my hair still felt soft and beautiful without any additional products to assist. My hair texture as I’m learning thrives the most when there are as little products in it as possible, so knowing that I don’t have to break bank on a billion and one different hair care lines and products is great for my wallet and my hair. This makes my routine simple and effective.

For my final review, the co-wash was standard – not too much of a difference between other co-washes I’ve used as far as results are concerned. However, I do like the lightness and smell of the product. The leave-in detangler is something I will most certainly be investing in again and has easily become a new favorite product of mine. Overall, good job, Taraji and congratulations on the launch!

I can’t wait to see what other products of yours work best for my coily tresses.

BEAUTIES: Have you tried TPH Yet?

DON’T MISS:

Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives You All The Sheen You Need!

Tried It: How The Honey Pot Company Products Harmonized My Hooha!

TRIED IT: Mielle’s Honey & Ginger Flexible Hold Edge Gel Is The Truth

Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: D'Shonda Brown Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: