May people are being left with no work due to COVID-19 causing businesses to shut down. This includes restaurants, bars, gym, fitness center, schools, bus companies, and so on.

So how will these people who have to keep their kids at home due to schools being suspended provide for their family. Well Im sure there will be a different answer for each household, but what we do know is that to ease the worry AEP, Columbus Gas, and a few companies are going to suspend shut offs for non payments.

AEP Ohio is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus continues to spread in our communities. We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy. pic.twitter.com/CVIbNAFjpS — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) March 14, 2020

We know that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause financial hardship for our customers. We have suspended shutoffs for nonpayment until further notice. This applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers. https://t.co/W9eR6fss9z — Columbia Gas of Ohio (@ColumbiaGasOhio) March 14, 2020

AT&T, Comcast, along with Verizon stepped in as well

AT&T is waiving fees for going over data caps, adding that many of its internet customers already have unlimited data.

“Additionally, through Access from AT&T we’ll continue to offer internet data to qualifying limited income households for $10 a month,” an AT&T spokesperson added in an emailed statement Thursday, March 12.

No word on what people will be able to do about their rent, and credit card payments. If things change, i will update you.

Utilities Temporarily Suspend Non-Payment Disconnection was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com