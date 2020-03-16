As the test results are coming in for celebrities some are getting good news, and some aren’t so good. Some fans have accused 21 Savage of having coronavirus after he shared a few of his symptoms. No word if he went and got tested for COVID-19, but he did go to the hospital and get an IV.
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
6 photos Launch gallery
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Idris Elba1 of 6
2. Rudy Gobert2 of 6
3. Emmanuel Mudiay3 of 6
4. Tom Hanks4 of 6
5. Rita Wilson5 of 6
6. Donovan Mitchell6 of 6
The Latest:
- Ohio Daycares Prepare To Close, Urge Parents To Do So Too
- Franklin County Municipal Court Postpones Hearings For 3 Weeks!
- Ohio Primary Will Happen Tuesday March 17th; Governor’s Delay Denied
- Boss Up: Talibah Stewart Turned Her Passion For Haircare Into A Major Paycheck
- Beyoncé As Lysol Disinfectant Sprays Is The Best ‘Rona Thread On Twitter Right Now!
- Utilities Temporarily Suspend Non-Payment Disconnection
- Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More
- Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive
- Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It
- Governor Mike Dewine Closes Voting in Ohio, Fitness Centers, Movie Theaters and More
Fans Fear 21 Savage May Have Coronavirus COVID-19, Idris Elba Confirms He Tested Positive was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com