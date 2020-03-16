Local restaurants brace themselves for shut down

Local restaurants in Cincinnati are bracing themselves after Governor DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants to end dine-in options beginning at 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening. The order stands until further notice, DeWine said.

Carry-out and delivery options are still permitted, DeWine said, and now local restaurants are working on converting manpower and menu options to accommodate for delivery options they may have never had available before.

“We need to save lives and make sure that we have viable communities to come back to,” said Joanna Kirkendall, co-owner of Pleasantry and 1215 Wine Bar and Coffee Lab in Over-the-Rhine. She said now she’s working to convert her business overnight in order to offer delivery options she hopes will help keep crucial revenue coming in.

Jeremy and Bridgett Lieb own the Sacred Beast Diner in OTR. They said they saw less than half of their regular business through the week already, and that was while their dining room was still able to remain open. Now, they too plan to ramp up their carry-out and to-go options but worry that might not be enough.

“If people want restaurants like ours to be around when this all passes, they need to buy food from us to-go now,” said Bridgett Lieb.

Kirkendall said she’s currently working to put together Pleasantry’s first carry-out and delivery menu so she can continue to operate through the closure order. She said her husband is a pediatrician, so she knows the community’s health and safety is the most important thing, but she wants communities in Cincinnati to know that ordering from local restaurants is important to keep the local businesses alive.

“We want everybody to be healthy,” said Kirkendall. “We want everybody to be safe. We just want there to be the same sort of thriving community to go back to once we get past this is all.”

