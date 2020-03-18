Jesus Take The Wheel: Kevin Durant One Of Four Nets Players Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus is on a world tour, and that tour doesn’t seem like its ending anytime soon. While the number of known cases grows every day, so do the celebrity announcements of those who caught COVID-19 coming clean and letting fans know this thing is serious. First Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus while in Australia, where they were on location for an upcoming film. Lucian Grange, arguably the biggest music executive in the world, contracted the virus over the weekend. Even with Waka Flocka incorrectly spreading the information that black people can’t contract the virus, Idris Elba revealed on social media yesterday that he also has the virus.

After the NBA season was suspended due to Rudy Gobert having a positive test for the virus, many suspected more players in the NBA–like Gobert’s Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell–must have contracted the virus as well. The latest announcement in this saga is the news that four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the team wrote in a press release. “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated under the care of team physicians.”

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

While the Nets didn’t disclose who exactly tested positive out of the four confirmed cases, NBA sources quickly confirmed Kevin Durant was one of them. Durant has been on the sidelines due to an injury for the 2019-2020 season, so you’d think he wasn’t coming into contact with other teams very often. If Durant is one of only four to test positive, how he contracted the virus is left up to speculation. Looks like KD and the start of his journey as a Nets player is off to a terrible start.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

