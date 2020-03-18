The Binge!! Here Are The Top 20 Series & Movies You Should Be Watching

With most of the country working form home and all of the kids out of school people are looking for series or movies to watch here is a list of 20 great movies and series that are definitely worth the watch. If you see a movie or series that didn’t make the list please let us know so we can all update everyone while we all sanitize and practice social distancing

Ozark Love is Blind Spencer Confidential MOVIE 6 Underground MOVIE On My Block Black Lightning Madam CJ Walker Better Call Saul The Witcher The Handmaid”s Tale You Hunters The Messiah Altered Carbon Sex Education Westworld Snowfall Queen of the South Black Mirror Queen Sugar

Written By: City Posted 4 hours ago

