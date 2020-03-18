CLOSE
The Binge!! Here Are The Top 20 Series & Movies You Should Be Watching

With most of the country working form home and all of the kids out of school people are looking for series or movies to watch here is a list of 20 great movies and series that are definitely worth the watch. If you see a movie or series that didn’t make the list please let us know so we can all update everyone while we all sanitize and practice social distancing

  1. Ozark
  2. Love is Blind
  3. Spencer Confidential MOVIE
  4. 6 Underground MOVIE 
  5. On My Block
  6. Black Lightning
  7. Madam CJ Walker
  8. Better Call Saul
  9. The Witcher
  10. The Handmaid”s Tale
  11. You
  12. Hunters
  13. The Messiah
  14. Altered Carbon
  15. Sex Education
  16. Westworld
  17. Snowfall
  18. Queen of the South
  19. Black Mirror
  20. Queen Sugar

 

