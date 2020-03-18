Ohio
Senator Sherrod Brown: Don Juan Fasho Interviews Senator Sherrod Brown

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Continues

The “People’s Champ” Don Juan Fasho had a chance to speak with Senator Sherrod Brown.

In the interview, he speaks on how Sick Leave legislation building off of the Healthy Families act.

-The voting shutdown.

-His thoughts on the Bill for Coronoavirus spending

-people are scared of losing their job if they take off due to the Coronavirus will the freeze the rent?

Find out what Senator Brown had to say below!!!

 

 

