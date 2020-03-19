Walnut Ridge’s school year has been great, 1st they win the City League Championship in football then Ridge does something that hasn’t been done since 1971 which is winning the City League Championship in basketball. So to have one of their players win Ohio Mr. Basketball is just the icing on the cake because it wasn’t an easy task as there were many candidates right here in Columbus. But Davis really stood out this year averaging 26.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and shot 52.7% from the field. ( IN OTHER WORDS, HE WAS BALLIN!! ) VonCameron Davis will attend Kent State University this upcoming school year. FULL STORY CLICK HERE

Congratulations, Walnut Ridge’s VonCameron Davis Named Ohio Mr. Basketball was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 5 hours ago

