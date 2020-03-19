Ohio unemployment office facing problems due to overflow of claims

Ohio’s jobless claims are skyrocketing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services hotline for people to apply for unemployment benefits is experiencing extremely high volumes of calls.

They have received more than 100,000 applications since Sunday.

On Sunday alone, the state received 11,995 claims. By comparison, 562 applications were submitted the previous Sunday.

Employers are cutting staff to comply with state orders to close schools, many businesses such as restaurants and bars, hair salons, spas and gyms, and even state agencies, including nearly all BVMs.

The agency has extended the call center’s hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Has your job been impacted by COVID-19? You may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

