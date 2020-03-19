Ohio National Guard to assist in getting supplies out

Gov. Mike DeWine signs a state active duty proclamation to activate the Ohio National Guard to help support COVID-19 response Thursday.

About 300 guards will help The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and The Ohio Association of Foodbanks throughout Ohio.

They will help with transporting, packaging and distributing food to homes in vulnerable areas, community – based locations and partner agencies in rural countries, according to Fox 19.

Early on Thursday, Hamilton County announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. One does not affect the Ohio numbers, only New York.

Currently, there are 88 cases confirmed in 19 counties of Ohio.

