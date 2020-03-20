City Of Columbus Will Not Ticket For Failure to Register Or Expired Tags!

Welp, it looks like some folks in the city are about to be “riding dirty!” That’s right, as of right now, the City of Columbus is not ticketing vehicle owners for failing to register or for expired tags! Since Governor DeWine imposed the closing of all Ohio BMV’s, certain city codes are not enforceable! And if that isn’t crazy enough, this suspended enforcement is effective indefinitely.

The Assistant Director of the Columbus Division of Parking Services says this isn’t something they want people to be concerned about. “Until the BMV locations reopen for normal business, we want to ensure our residents are focusing on their health and safety and not worrying about being ticketed for this infraction,” Robert Ferrin stated.

Parking Services has also put other measures in effect to help prevent the growth and spread of COVID-19:

Enforcement suspended of the parking code requiring vehicles to move after being parked in the same location for 72 hours

Parking ticket appeal hearings are cancelled indefinitely; all fines and penalties are suspended until hearings resume.

Some meters on High Street in the Short North are temporarily converting to 30 minutes to accommodate carry out service and brief pick-up and drop-off at local restaurants and businesses.

