Frisch’s now selling milk, toilet paper and more

Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are expanding their menu to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now get milk, sugar, toilet paper (YES, we’re serious), and a lot more.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” Frisch’s Big Boy President & CEO Jason Vaughn said.

These items will be available to buy online, through the drive-thru, carryout, and delivery:

Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk

Bread (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)

12-count dinner rolls

Softshell tortillas

Five-pound bags of sugar

Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)

Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)

20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup

20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard

Four-pound containers of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad

Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products

20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products

Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Big Boy says items will vary by location and these offers will only be available for a limited time.

Posted 3 hours ago

