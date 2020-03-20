CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

The Weeknds Album Will have No Features

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

New music is always great to have when there is a crisis at hand. The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people in all 50 states a bit worried about this way of life becoming our new normal. Stuck in the house and having to work from home, is a lot, kids that have no school A LOT.

So thank you to our creators for Music!

The Weeknd is dropping his new album Thursday Night titled, All Hours, which he says will be good for fans to listen and unwind too.

The Weeknd simply said “Let the music heal us all during these dark times.”

BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals

The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards

22 photos Launch gallery

The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards

Continue reading The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards

The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019 BET Awards

[caption id="attachment_3359914" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The 2019 BET Awards went down at the Staples Center in LA and was hosted by actress Regina Hall who opened up a show with a nod to her hometown Washington DC and Beyonce. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] But before the show, our favs hit the blue carpet for the arrivals.  Some slayed and some well... they tried it.  From Mary J. Blige to Cardi B they were all there.  Check out the best and worst fashion from the 2019 BET Awards show. The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]

The Weeknds Album Will have No Features  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close