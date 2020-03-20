New music is always great to have when there is a crisis at hand. The COVID-19 pandemic has a lot of people in all 50 states a bit worried about this way of life becoming our new normal. Stuck in the house and having to work from home, is a lot, kids that have no school A LOT.

So thank you to our creators for Music!

The Weeknd is dropping his new album Thursday Night titled, All Hours, which he says will be good for fans to listen and unwind too.

The Weeknd simply said “Let the music heal us all during these dark times.”

The Weeknds Album Will have No Features was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com