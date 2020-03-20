Would You Like A Deal?: PlayStation Announces Mega March Sale On Popular Video Games

We already gave you a list of ridiculously long games you should play to help pass the time during the coronavirus shutdown. Now PlayStation has a great sale going on to help you stock up on the latest titles for the low low.

Now don’t worry, despite Gamestop feeling themselves a bit too much and staying open claiming it is an “essential service,” you won’t have the leave the safety of your home to purchase these titles.

There are literally hundreds of titles for you to choose from like Resident Evil 2 Remake all the way down to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition: $22.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $14.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $11.99

Fallout 4: Game of The Year Edition: $19.79

Monster Hunter: World: $14.99

The Last of Us Remastered: $14.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition: $17.99

Doom: $9.99

Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle: $17.99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins Deluxe Edition: $17.49

Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack: $29.99

This is just to name a few of the fan-favorite titles available for purchase cause there are hundreds of games on sale just waiting to be purchased. To see the complete list turn on your PS4 and hit the PlayStation Store, or you can you head here to start shopping immediately.

So go ham, we can’t promise you these games will stay at these great prices for long. This is definitely a great time to expand that video game collection of yours cause you got plenty of time on your hands now.

Posted March 20, 2020

