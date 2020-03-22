DJ D-Nice, Rare Essence & More Celebs & Musicians Turned Social Media Into A Saturday Night Party

The CoronaVirus Pandemic has the world at a standstill. State and Government officials have stressed social distancing. Less than 50 and in some cases 10 people are allowed to congregate with each other. Bars and restaurants are not allowing costumers to dine-in and musicians and DJs have had to cancel gigs.

However, it hasn’t stopped a number of musicians and celebrities from entertaining the masses. A number of Musicians and DJs have gone live on Social Media. For about 20 hours between Friday and Saturday, famed DJ D Nice brought #ClubQuarantine to Instagram and to say it broke the internet would be an understatement.

Likened to the Roc Nation Brunch, D-Nice’s “guest list” was epic Names like Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Gayle! Ellen Degeneres, Ava DuVernay and MSNBC host Ari Melber join in on IG Live. Will Packer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Campbell & Jimmy Fallon. Legends Clarence Avant, Donnie Simpson, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Quincy Jones, George Clinton and Philip Bailey of EWF were also among the VVIP.

Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Politicians even entered the party. Vice President Joe Biden followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Cory Booker. No speeches, just dancing.

At one point, D Nice’s stream would have over 100,000 people jamming live to Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Go-Go and more.

Here in the DMV, Go-Go Legends Rare Essence went live to entertain their fans all across the world. New Impressionz went live in all social media platforms and 93.9 WKYS with Little Bacon Bear and Malcolm X on Thursday.

John Legend, Common, Erykah Badu, DJ QuickSilva, Kid Capri and more have gone live with more celebrities and musicians planning to do the same.

During D Nice’s set, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg entered the chat. Before his appearance, D Nice had to restart his live-stream every hour. Afterward, the time limit seemingly was removed, leading to no interruptions and dancing all night long.

This just goes to show you, with everything that is going on in the world, nothing changes the mood quicker than good music, good entertainment, and a party. Social Distance can’t stop and won’t stop that at all.

