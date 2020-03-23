CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Boss Up: Suri’s Growth Essentials Founder Tysha White Tells Sistas To Jump Into Entrepreneurship

White's amazing new line focuses on hair growth, scalp health and nourishing our tresses.

Tysha White's Suri Growth Essentials

Source: Tysha White / Tysha White

It’s a beautiful time to be an entrepreneur. Now more than ever, Black women have been able to create a product, and use social media or word of mouth as a way to market their brand. Left and right, women of color are leaving the traditional work-life behind and exploring what it means to be their own boss. Because of this, it is extremely important to pour back into our community by supporting black-owned, women-owned businesses.

One of the most profitable markets for women of color is the hair care industry, which should come as no surprise given we take our weaves, braids, and natural hair very seriously. Beyond the self-expression that lies behind each style, is the pride we feel when we can flaunt our healthy, natural (or permed) hair. In honor of Women’s History Month this March, I interviewed three entrepreneurs who started their own business in the haircare industry.

READ ALSO: Boss Up: Talibah Stewart Turned Her Passion For Haircare Into A Major Paycheck

Next up is blogger and mother of two, Tysha White launched her business Suri’s Growth Essentials in February of 2020. Although this was a new venture for her, it was long in the making.

“I created the original formula for our Growth Serum in 2014 after a bad dye job broke my hair off in the back,” White told HelloBeautiful.

“Originally, I used the product myself and I created it for close friends, my children and boyfriend, who use it for his hair and beard. I didn’t think about starting a hair care line until 2018 when a friend asked me to bottle up my hair serum. I developed our beard oil in 2019!” she continued.

Tysha White's Suri Growth Essentials

Source: Tysha White / Tysha White

Although her products have been on the market for a little over a month, the buzz has been major with her currently offering three products: The Orginal Growth Serum ($20.00), Extra-Strength Growth Serum ($25.00), and Growth Serum-Beard Oil ($20.00) for the fellas.

White stressed that each formula was specifically created to promote healthy hair.

“My products help grow and nourish hair by stimulating the hair follicles and keeping the scalp clean to promote healthy hair and growth. Our formula also calms the senses reducing stress which can also cause hair loss,” she said, adding, “Our extra strength oil has the same benefits as the original but it is designed for people with extreme hair loss, whether it be postpartum hair loss, stress-induced, or alopecia. Our extra strength is a blend of Ayurvedic oils which strengthens and thickens your hair.”

 

 

White told us that she was inspired by the businesses and products the preceded her. For her, there’s no such thing as competition.

“I pay attention to the black hair care made before mine and I follow their blueprint to achieve my own success. I did a lot of research before starting my haircare line. I studied the brands that I use and became more inspired to start my own movement. I don’t think about how oversaturated the industry is because that just means that there is something for everyone,” she said.

Adding, “I’m a mother, with two children with beautiful natural hair, so a consumer may use my product simply because she’s a mother with children who also have natural hair. We all add something to the industry, even if we are selling the same product, each one is unique because we all bring our own special qualities to these products.”

Tysha White's Suri Growth Essentials

Source: Tysha White / Tysha White

If you’ve been thinking about launching your own business, Tysha has some advice for you: “Just do it!

“I’m a fashion and entertainment writer first, so coming into the hair industry I was a bit hesitant because I didn’t want people to think that I was turning my back on writing. I was nervous about stepping into an industry that people aren’t used to me being in. But, we have so many talents and we would be selling ourselves short if we didn’t try! Do whatever it is that you desire, fall, get back up, research, and try again! You cannot fail, especially if you love what you do!” she shared.

Supporting black-owned, women-owned businesses create a blueprint that empowers the rest of our peers. It’s great to highlight entrepreneurs who are already in target, but what about the ones who are on their way there?

You can follow Tysha on Instagram @SuriGrowthEssentials, and you can learn more about her business at www.surigrowthessentials.com.

RELATED NEWS:

Boss Up: Talibah Stewart Turned Her Passion For Haircare Into A Major Paycheck

Meet The Milwaukee Father And Daughter That Inspired Oscar-Winning Short ‘Hair Love

Saweetie Gives Us The Low Down About Her New Collection With Morphe

Ashley Stewart Unveils Loni Love's SS20 Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love's Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is Fun, Flirty & Floral

7 photos Launch gallery

EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love's Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is Fun, Flirty & Floral

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love’s Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is Fun, Flirty & Floral

EXCLUSIVE: Loni Love's Ashley Stewart Spring Line Is Fun, Flirty & Floral

[caption id="attachment_3090966" align="alignleft" width="822"] Source: Ashley Stewart / Ashley Stewart[/caption] With all this coronavirus news and being trapped in the house, you may have missed that Thursday (March 19) marked the first day of spring. While most of us are rocking sweats and feeling a bit drab, Loni Love has something that will awaken your fashion senses! Enter her newest collab: Loni Love x Ashley Stewart Spring 2020 collection.   After the success of her first Holiday 2019 line with the popular plus-size fashion house, The Real co-host is back and serving up flirty and floral fun for the curvier ladies sizes 10-32. Spring is definitely in the air with this perfect array of colorful dresses, jeans, fitted skirts and leggings—it's truly fab! And Loni is just getting started. This is the first of three new collections on the way she has on the horizon. "As someone who has been wearing Ashley Stewart for years, I couldn't be more excited to continue and expand upon my partnership with the team to begin this new adventure," the 48-year-old said last month.  Adding, "Ashley Stewart's commitment to investing in women of all curvy shapes, sizes and backgrounds through their partnerships, initiatives and programs is a mission that I share and is close to my heart...and I am honored to continue to support this brand and neighborhood girls around the world." HelloBeautiful sat down with The Real co-host to talk about her new anticipated line, her favorite looks and how working with Ashley Stewart is an "organic" process. Kellee Terrell: You must be excited about this new line. Tell me what we can expect. Loni Love: This new spring line is full of colors, prints and florals! We are now getting out of the winter sweaters and black clothes. It is a time of hope and inspiration, so the collection represents that. So expect modern pieces that can be worn for events like brunches, girl’s night out, or date night. Some pieces are dressy, some are comfy, but they all are stylish. (***Remember, you have to stay inside, but can you always rock this line home too!) https://www.instagram.com/p/B97CQjjD_uk/     KT: What are some of your favorite pieces? I just love this floral organza flare skirt and top. It's so flirty and feminine! LL: I love that piece as well!! I want women to feel and look pretty. I also love the sporty look that is pink with the word ‘Inspire’ on it. It is so comfy and cute! KT: What's the process like for you working with Ashley Stewart when created each line? LL: The partnership with Ashley Stewart is authentic and organic. I ask for pieces that I would want to wear. I give the colors that I want to look for and we work together to make the best collection for the theme.  KT: The price point is also super-amazing. Why is it important for you to be linked with a line that is affordable? LL: There are so many hardworking women out there. Mothers, career women, students, etc. I want them to be able to look good without breaking the bank.  Ashley Stewart supports this thought as well and that is why I work with them.   https://www.instagram.com/p/B97DupNHTYb/   KT: Given that most retail stores are closed because of coronavirus, how can we purchase your line? And are you concerned the quarantine will impact your launch? LL: First off, I want to say that I love what Ashley Stewart stands for. Due to the current situation in the country, the brand has temporarily closed the brick and mortar stores and looks to reopen them 3/29. The company is still paying those employees so it is important to support the online store. In addition, Ashley Stewart is a brand that helps women of color with jobs and college scholarships. They also empower plus size women to see the beauty in themselves, not only with fashionable outfits, but also the annual Finding Ashley Stewart initiative. [In terms of this line,] we will launch The Loni Love Spring collection online. It is important to move ahead because when this quarantine is over, women will want to go back out to the brunches, churches, bars so they will have the outfits all ready to go!!  KT: Shifting a bit, what are some of your favorite skincare products you can't live without? LL: Makeup wipes (Neutrogena), St. Ives Apricot Scrub, face moisturizer (Kiehl’s) body oil (Neutrogena) and Ivory Soap. KT: The other day, we all got a good laugh when your co-host, Tamera said her husband gets his hand caught in her weave (LOL). Have you had any similar experiences with your partner? LL: James knows not to touch my hair… KT: Finally, any advice for our readers on how to juggle career, love, and weight loss? What's your secret?   LL: I have a new book coming out in May called “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To.” I put all my secrets and advice on how I went from living in the projects, being homeless, to becoming an Emmy winning talk show host. If you have a desire to do something else in your life, it’s not a quick answer but my fans have been with me for so long that I was proud to share my inspiration with them. In the end, it’s always that I care about them. BEAUTIES: Learn more about Love's new spring line and shop it here.  ALSO: Take a look at some of our favorite lewks:

Boss Up: Suri’s Growth Essentials Founder Tysha White Tells Sistas To Jump Into Entrepreneurship  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close