CINCINNATI (FOX19) – Three positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati have been confirmed by Marla Hurston Fuller, director of communications and governmental relations for the Cincinnati Health Department.
Health officials say the patients consist of two males and one female with an age range between 31 and 70-years-old.
Health Commissioner Melba Moore said all the cases were tested by private labs.
One of the patients is hospitalized, but the others are at home under quarantine.
“We won’t say which hospital because we don’t want the hospital affected by panic,” Moore said.
Mayor John Cranley said now is the time for people to do more than ever and stay at home if you can.
“It’s clearly here,” Cranley stated. “We know there are insufficient tests to test everybody. We continue to ask for additional tests. If there was any worry it was going to come: we now have four.”
3 positive coronavirus cases in Cincinnati confirmed was originally published on wiznation.com