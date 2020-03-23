CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Essential businesses that will be open during the shelter-in-place

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put a stay-at-home order on the entire state due to the continuous spread of COVID-19.

The stay-at-home or shelter-in-place will take effect Monday night at 11:59 pm, until April 6th. This will be enforced by law enforcement.

Essential businesses are allowed to remain open during this order.

Essential businesses include the following:

  • Health Care/ Public Health – hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, etc.
  • Food and Agriculture – groceries stores, restaurants (carry-out and delivery only)
  • Energy- electric companies, petroleum companies, and gas stations
  • Water and Waste – companies that work to maintain drinking water
  • Transportation and logistics – truck drivers, postal and shipping
  • Public works – plumbers, electricians, exterminators, sanitation workers, tech support/customer service and broadcast

(Source)

Essential businesses that will be open during the shelter-in-place  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
Close