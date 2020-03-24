CLOSE
Cincinnati: UC Hospital’s Have A New Rule “No Visitors”

There’s a new rule for our local UC hospital’s no one visitors allowed!

Via Fox19

The new rule is effective immediately, said Amanda Nageleisen, spokeswoman for UC Health. There are two exceptions:

  • The visitor restriction will produce an undue hardship for the patient or family
  • The restriction is detrimental to the care of the patient. In those instances, only one visitor may be permitted at the discretion of the nurse manager and/or medical director.

