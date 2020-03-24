Cleveland Housing Court Pauses Evictions [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

We are going to 🚘 together through this to🙌🙏 #stayhome #stayinformed #teamcommunity ❤ #covid_19updates . The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star @iambijoustar is on your 📻📱💻 From 10am to 3pm On @931wzak Call us 216-578-0931 or 1-888-409-0931 Listen Live www.wzakcleveland.com #samsylkshow @samsylk @kenyabrownlive @coreygrand #samsylk #news #sylkskaroake #author #Realityhour #hottopics #celebritynews #ISITTHEMORISITMEBOOK #radio #news #entertainment #interviews #music #radiolife #radio #cleveland #samsylkshowwithbijoustar #thebijoustarfiles