Coronavirus Patients Showing New Symptoms, Ohio Health Director Reports

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton reports patients who contract COVID-19 are exhibiting new symptoms previously not associated with the coronavirus. The new findings include patients without fevers with symptoms including gastrointestinal upset, more fatigue, in addition to the previously reported flu-like symptoms like dry coughs, difficulty breathing, fever, and tiredness.

This news comes days after many celebrity cases on the national forefront appearing to be more mild, but no less dangerous, than initially reported.

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations. Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:  

